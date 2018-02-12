No decision to release foreign feature film ‘Padman’

The decision to issue an NOC by the Ministry of Information Broadcasting National History and Literary Heritage is yet to be taken on the release of a foreign feature film “Padman” as the film has not yet been pre-viewed by the Central Board of Film Censors.

The decision to grant NOC to the subject film will be based on the merit and criteria of the CBFC not vexatious, false and irresponsible political motives being created on various media platforms on the back of the film.—NNI

