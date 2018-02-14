No dearth of women cricket talent in Pakistan: Mark Coles

Multan

Pakistan Women Cricket Team Coach Mark Coles said that there was no dearth of talent in the country and best coaching would groom talent and improve ranking of the team.

Talking to the media here, Mark Coles stated that he was very happy to become coach of Pakistan Women Cricket Team. He added that he was striving hard on cricketers for upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. Mark Coles maintained that he would move forward with new talent also.

To a query, he observed that there was a need to pay more focus on fielding and batting. The coach claimed that the cricket team performance and ranking would surely improve.

Shahid Aslam, senior manager women cricket also spoke and informed that PCB was bringing five year plan to promote women cricket.

He also added that the women cricket would be introduced at school and college level in amicable way.

He hoped that the steps would surely help bringing improvement in women cricket.—APP