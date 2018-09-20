No deal in Saudi Arabia for Nawaz’s release: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD : Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday denied any deal was made in Saudi Arabia to release deposed premier Nawaz Sharif from prison as he is “not important enough for either country to make a deal over”.

The information minister gave the clarification after a question pertaining to the matter was asked by a journalist present at the press conference.

Chaudhry added that the government has “no personal” differences with PML-N and Nawaz will be sent “back to where he came from”.

“We will send Nawaz back from where he came,” vowed Chaudhry.

The statement by the information minister comes less than 24 hours after Nawaz and other Sharif family members were released from prison following the suspension of the Avenfield sentence.

Elaborating further, the information minister said that the government will not let convicted Sharif family members leave the country. “We will also extradite former finance minister Ishaq Dar, and absconders Hassan and Hussain Nawaz.”

Chaudhry also announced that Saudi Arabia will be the third strategic partner in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The invitation was extended by the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led delegation that travelled to Saudi Arabia. It was the first diplomatic trip for the premiere.

“The premier has reassured Saudi Arabia that Pakistan is with them, KSA’s security is Pakistan’s security. We will always stand together.”

Saudi Arabia assures Pakistan of ‘maximum assistance’

“A high-level coordination committee has been formed to better bilateral ties and the initiative has the complete support of the PM,” Chaudhry announced.

“After Saudi Arabia, the delegation reached Abu Dhabi. The Foreign Office will send a proposal to the United Arab Emirates to resolve immigration and travel issues between the two countries.”

The information minister added that UAE will also send a delegation to assist with Karachi’s water crisis by early October.

