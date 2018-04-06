No danger of spread of dengue

Peshawar

The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) today clarified that there was no danger of whatsoever about the spread of dengue virus due to construction work on mega Peshawar Metro project underway in parts of the provincial metropolis. In a statement here a spokesman for PDA, said that proper pre-emptive measures have already been taken to avoid the outbreak of dengue epidemic and urged the general public not to be misled by the propaganda to this effect.

The spokesman said that certain elements were out to spread baseless propaganda on the media creating unnecessary unrest among the people. The administration has taken cogent protective steps including carrying out spray in the vulnerable areas of the provincial capital and display of huge informative banners at conspicuous places for the facilitation of the masses.

He maintained that measures have been taken to stop the water storage at one place and ensured continuous water supply adding six days time required for the bacteria to grow causing dengue epidemic. Meanwhile, meeting of lady health services regarding dengue-control activities was held today at deputy commissioner office where different techniques and plans for controlling the epidemic in future was discussed.—APP