No cut in finance of CPEC: Khusro

Observer Report

Islamabad

Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Khusro Bakhtiar Sunday rejected the statement of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal regarding cut in finance bill of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He said CPEC was a long-term plan having great potential for economic growth of Pakistan.

He said the geographical location of Pakistan and connectivity with other countries were its real strength.

Khusro said the government wanted investment of other countries in CPEC including Germany, Japan and Korea.

He said prime focus of the government was to revamp economy, create employment opportunities, and boost manufacturing base in Pakistan.

Share on: WhatsApp