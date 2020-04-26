No criticism please, it’s time to serve people: Aleem

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that Pakistan, like the rest of the world, is facing the most difficult situation and according to available resources present government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken best steps to deal with the situation.

He said that this year the Punjab government has changed the “bar dana” policy and given massive relief to the farmers. He said that In Sha Allah Punjab will be self-sufficient in food sector and wheat procurement target will be completed ahead of time.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that he himself has visited the wheat procurement centers in South Punjab where the situation is very satisfactory. The MPAs pointed out various issues in their constituencies to minister which they were assured of immediate solution.

He added that all sectors including the national economy are in trouble and in this hour of crisis we all have to face the situation together.

Talking to the delegation coming to congratulate him at his residence, Abdul Aleem Khan said that undoubtedly those who have sacrificed their lives for the country and the nation on the front line are truly admirable. He said that criticism is no solution and this is not time of petty politics but to play our individual and collective positive role for the betterment.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that every citizen should not miss the precautionary step and should seek special help from Allah Almighty in the holy month of Ramazan. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is realizing the common man’s problems and all the resources of the government are being utilized for this purpose.

He said that this is not the time for blaming each other but to serve the people practically for which the rich ones should come forward generously and help the needy and deserving people for which maximum support should be ensured.

The minister was also met by Provincial Minister for Literacy Raja Rashid Hafeez and Members of Punjab Assembly from Gujarat District Chaudhry Liaquat Ali Bhader, Saleem Sarwar Jora and Mian Akhtar Hayat.