No country can modify Indus Water Treaty unilaterally, Senate told

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Friday appraised the Senate that the incumbent government was cognizant of its responsibility adding that no country could modify Indus Water Treaty unilaterally.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice raised by Leader of Opposition Dr Shahzad Waseem, Kamran Murtaza, Mushahid Hussain Sayed and others about India’s notice to Pakistan through the Indus Water Commission on January 25, 2023 for revision of the Indus Water Treaty, she said that no one should be panic as the treaty could not be revised unless both parties, Pakistan and India, agreed on it.

She said Pakistan received a vague letter from India on January 25 for revision of the treaty and deliberately was done by Modi regime apparently for domestic consumption and gain in Indian elections. Soon after receiving the letter, the relevant departments have started their deliberation and the Prime Minister has been given a briefing, she added.

She said that there was no need to be worried as Pakistan was fully capable to defend its rights bilaterally and at the international level.

Sherry said that Pakistan had also raised objections over the construction of the controversial Kishenganga and Baglihar dams and Ratle Hydropower Project by India.

However, she said that there was water storage issue in the country, adding that work was being carried out to enhance water storage capacity in the country.

Land has also been acquired for Diamer Bhasha dam and work was also in progress on Mohamand and Diamer Bhasha dams in this to enhance country’s storage capacity.—INP