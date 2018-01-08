No country allowed to disrupt Iran-Pakistan ties: Iranian official

Tehran

“We won’t let any country influence Tehran-Islamabad ties adversely through selling weapons, renting terrorists, and making borders insecure,” said secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council on Sunday.

‘Activating bilateral cooperation structures and devising joint mechanisms in accordance with changes in threat constituents are among the immediate measures that should be taken by the relevant organizations from both countries,’ said Ali Shamkhani in a meeting with National Security Advisor of Pakistan Nasser Khan Janjua.

Criticizing the US new national security strategy that will increase insecurity and instability in the world, Shamkhani said that the double-standard and rift-widening policies of the US against Muslim countries, including Iran and Pakistan, necessitate alertness and deterring measures and expansion of ties among Muslim countries.

Shamkhani also said, ‘The issue of Palestine is the first priority of the Muslim World, and the coalitions formed with the money of the Muslim countries should focus on the liberation of Palestine.’

Referring to the necessity of using cooperation opportunities between the two countries to solve the problems of the Muslim World, including siege of Yemen, the Supreme Leader’s Representative in the National Security Council said, ‘Supporting intra-Yemeni talks, ending the bombardment and siege of the country, and dispatching immediate humanitarian aid are demands of the Muslims and world community.’ He also said that safeguarding sustainable security at the borders, joint actions in fighting narcotics transit, human and weapon trafficking, and fighting the outlaws are also necessary.

National Security Advisor of Pakistan said in the meeting that Muslims need to be alert against foreign conspiracies designed to increase the fray between Muslim countries. Nasser Khan Janjua said Pakistan will continue its economic and security cooperation with Iran. He referred to Iran as a stable and strong country in West Asia and said, ‘Islamabad welcomes the new field of economic and commercial collaborations with Iran.”—NNI