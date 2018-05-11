No corruption scandal surfaced in PML-N projects: Baligh

ISLAMABAD :Federal Minister for Education, Baligh-Ur-Rehman Thursday said record development projects were launched by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, but no corruption scandal was surfaced. Talking to a private news channel, he said PML-N had always opposed corruption in government departments and welcomed transparent investigation with solid evidences. He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had presented himself for accountability and regularly facing trial but nothing was proved so far against him. The minister said no corruption was proved against Nawaz Sharif in Panama Papers case and he was disqualified on having an iqama. Baligh said the government had been implementing decisions of the courts, however expressing reservations over the verdicts was its right. To a question, he said the allegation leveled in a press release issued by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding transferring money to India had been refuted by the World Bank

