No corruption case against Nawaz proved: Mushahidullah Khan

ISLAMABAD :Federal Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan said on Tuesday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme court (SC) not for corruption but for Aqama. Talking to private news channel, minister said that even those who had looted banks were also leveling allegations against Nawaz Sharif. He said PPP has set record of corruption in its five-year term and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) is the only hope of masses having honest working team and clear policy to address the problems of people. He said that the memory of people was not so weak and they could differentiate between good and bad. PPP during its government did nothing for the welfare of the people and destroyed economy of the country.It was Nawaz Sharif who improved the country’s economy. Nawaz Sharif is the most popular leader in the country as during his tenure his government introduced number of development projects for socio-economic development of the people and struggled hard to make strong economy. He said PML-N facing courts and presented themselves for accountability as there was not a single case of corruption proved against them.

Originally published by APP