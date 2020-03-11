No coronavirus case reported so far in Punjab: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed intensive screening of travelers at airports to combat the Coronavirus threat in Punjab.

The Minister chaired the Cabinet Committee meeting at the Chief Minister Secretariat on directives from the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. Minister for Energy Mohammad Akhtar Malik, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Momin Agha, Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum, DIG Operations Suhail Sukhera, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Capt (Retd) Usman Younis, Secretary Information Raja Jehangir, Special Secretary Finance Mr. Tauseef, Special Secretary Schools, Secretary Local Government (Col (Retd) Wajahat Hamdani, Additional Secretary Security (Chinese), Senior Joint Director Civil Aviation Authority, Secretary School Education and other officials attended the meeting.

The Minister took a briefing from respective officials about the surveillance measures at different facilities. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Momin Agha, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (Retd) Usman Younis and Secretary Information Raja Jehangir Anwar gave detailed briefings on the number of initiatives and a complete round-up of actions and preparedness measures in the province.