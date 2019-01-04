No conspiracy, govt will fall under its own weight: Khaqan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said the Pakistan Muslim League-N wasn’t conspiring against the incumbent government.

Addressing a press conference here he said, “We don’t need to do anything [to upset the government], as the government will fall under its own weight.”

The PML-N leader claimed that those in power didn’t know anything about the affairs of the state, and went on to call the government a “mob of liars”. Abbasi further said that there are doubts and questions about the economy, saying prices of electricity and gas as well as unemployment and inflation are on the rise. Abbasi said that the government spokesman on economy Farrukh Saleem had even said that the financial situation of the country is in dire straits.

Abbasi said that the government spokesman himself acknowledged that the government has failed in solving its financial matters. Abbasi said that Saleem made some concerning comments regarding the government’s capacity to solve economic issues and it is also the reason it is taking additional loans.

“Should we trust the government’s spokesman or the other ministers,” he said. The government has increased the rate of dollar but the exports have fallen, said Abbasi, adding that these concerning times were never before witnessed in Pakistan.

