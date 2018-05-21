No confirmed information about Aafia: Dr Fowzia

Staff Reporter

Aafia Movement Pakistan leader and noted neurophysician of the country Dr Fowzia here Sunday said that they had not confirmed information about the life and health of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, adding the government of Pakistan, ministry of external affairs and US jail officials have not provided them any information about Dr Aafia, as yet.

In a statement here, she said despite hectic efforts of the family, no contact is as yet made to the Pakistani and the US officials. She said that the family for last two years had not telephonic contact to Dr Aafia. She said the people should not believe in rumors and pray Allah, the Almighty, to give heeds to our rulers so that they take serious efforts for safe return and repatriation of the daughter of the nation.

Dr Fowzia said in case of any eventuality it is the US protocol to inform the family at the earlier. Later, the consulate or embassy of the concerned person is informed. She said that on contact to the Pakistani consul the in the US, an email reply of Consul Aesha Farooqi is received that she could be able to confirm anything on Monday.

She said after the rumors about the life of Dr Aafia Siddiqui on social media thousands of people have contacted the family on telephone, email, SMSs and social media to enquire about the health of Aafia. These people have expressed anger over letting go American diplomatic official and killer of a Pakistani citizen Colonel Joseph without first seeking release of Aafia. She said one reason of spreading rumors about Aafia may be to divert the anger of public over return of Colonel Joseph.

She said it is being said that the preparations are under way to hand over the traitor Dr Shakil Afridi to the US and an American plane is ready to take him to the US. She said the prayers of millions of people are with Dr Aafia and this solidarity is also a source of courage for Aafia family.

Dr Fowzia Siddiqui appealed to the nation for special prayers for Aafia Siddiqui in the holy month of Ramzan.