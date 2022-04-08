No- confidence motion submitted against Suri

The opposition submitted a no-confidence resolution against National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri on Friday, a day before voting on a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to take place.

The resolution, addressed to the secretary of the National Assembly Secretariat, was submitted by Murtaza Javed Abbasi of the PML-N.

According to the resolution, the deputy speaker had “repeatedly violated the rules, parliamentary practices, democratic norms and traditions, and even Constitutional provisions and when presiding over the House, failed to conduct proceedings in an orderly manner to enable productive debate on issues of public importance”.

In the no-confidence resolution submitted against Suri, Abbasi stated that instead of performing his role fairly and impartially, the deputy speaker acted in a “blatantly partisan manner” that had favoured the government and frequently deprived the opposition of their right to voice their views and the views of their electorates.