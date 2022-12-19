No-confidence motion submitted against CM Elahi

Document says PPP, PML-N MPAs have lost confidence in Pubjab Chief Minister

In an extraordinary move, a delegation of PPP and PML-N lawmakers submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, Speaker Sibtain Khan, and deputy speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi in the Punjab Assembly.

Following their arrival at the Punjab Assembly Secretariat, opposition MPs such as PPP Parliamentary Leader Hassan Murtaza, PML-N’s Khawaja Imran Nazir, and PML-N Chief Whip Tahir Khalil Sindhu provided confirmation.

The PML-N and PPP members signed a motion of no-confidence, which

was formally received by Punjab Assembly Secretary Inayat Hussain Lak.

The document submitted by the opposition stated that members of the PPP and the PML-N of the provincial assembly had lost confidence in CM Elahi’s ability to lead the house as per the Constitution.

It added that Elahi had “massacred democratic traditions” and thus he had lost the confidence of the majority of members of the house.

As stated in the resolution’s language, “Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi should seek another vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly because he has lost the support of the House. Governor Balighur Rehman Chaudhary has also asked Parvez Elahi to take a vote of confidence following the no-confidence motion”.

The no-trust move was moved under “Article 136 of the Constitution read with Rule 23 of the Rules of Procedure Provincial Assembly of Punjab (PAP), 1997”.

According to Article 136, a resolution for a vote of no-confidence moved by not less than twenty per cent of the total membership of the provincial assembly may be passed against the chief minister by the provincial assembly.

A resolution referred to in clause (1) shall not be voted upon before the expiration of three days, or later than seven days, from the day on which such resolution is moved in the Provincial Assembly.

If the resolution referred to in clause (1) is passed by a majority of the total membership of the Provincial Assembly, the Chief Minister shall cease to hold office.

Separately, a no-trust motion has also been submitted against PA Speaker Sibtain Khan under Article 53 of the Constitution.