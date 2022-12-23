No-confidence motion against Parvez Elahi withdrawn

Lahore: A no-confidence motion submitted by the joint opposition against Chief Minister Parvez Elahi in the Punjab Assembly was withdrawn on Friday after Governor Punjab’s denotification of the Chief Minister.

PML-N leader Khalil Tahir Sandhu said: “The no-trust move became ineffective as the governor has denotified the CM.” However, the PML-N-led opposition withdrew only the motion against the Chief Minister, and the ones against the Speaker and Deputy Speaker are still pending.

On Monday, following the Governor’s direction to the CM on getting a vote of confidence, a delegation of PML-N and PPP lawmakers had submitted the no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, Speaker Sibtain Khan, and deputy speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi in the Punjab Assembly.

The moves had come as attempts to forestall PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s plan to dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

But the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly did not call the session as directed by the Governor which eventually led to the Governor denotifying the CM.

Earlier today (Friday), Chief Minister Parvez Elahi moved the Lahore High Court (LHC), challenging his denotification by Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman.

In a petition filed in the LHC, CM Parvez Elahi has appealed to the court to declare the governor’s move illegal.

Speaking on the matter, Khalil Tahir Sandhu added that they would accept whatever the court’s verdict is on Elahi’s petition. He added that under the Supreme Court’s ruling, the governor can summon a session of the assembly whenever he wishes.