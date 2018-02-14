No concept of horse trading in MQM: Khalid

KARACHI : The newly appointed convener of MQM-P (Buhadrabad Group) Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that there was no concept of horse trading in MQM ranks despite some forces were trying to lurk some parliamentarians.

He made these views while talking to media after offering Fateh on Shuhda Qabrasta, party martyred graveyard, along with other Rabita Committee members.“MQM has rendered unprecedented sacrifices and the blood of the martyrs are included in it base as whenever any responsibility awarded to anyone he visits Shuhda Qabrastan,” he said.

He dispelled the further division in MQM ranks and said that MQM will never divide as its growth hailed form the sacrifices of the martyrs. He mentioned that some forces wanted to create horse trading situation in the party, however such situation could not be created in MQM and if any such incident would occurred the indulged person would be dispelled from the party.

On the other hand the leader of MQM-P Ali Raza Abidi turned down report regarding horse trading in MQM and said that any party parliamentarians will never sell his vote to other party.

In his tweet, MQM leader said that some influential had tried to buy MQM votes, however they face embarrassment.

Orignally published by INP