No compromise will be made on the respect of Holy Prophet (SAWW): Hanif Abbasi

Rawalpindi: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi vowed not to compromise on the respect of the Holy Prophet (SAWW) while speaking to the media in Rawalpindi.

Alluding to the indecent hooliganism and sloganeering against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation visiting Masjid-e-Nabawi earlier this week, Hanif Abbasi said that the heartbreaking incident was planned at the behest of PTI Chief Imran Khan.

Further adding to the comment, the SAPM said that former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and his nephew Rashid Shafique were responsible for the tragic incident.

Hanif Abbasi said that no compromise would be made on the respect of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Calling the incident unprecedented, he said that such a violation of the sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH) had never happened before in history.

Imran will be held in Masjid-e-Nabwi case: Sanaullah

On Sunday, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also vowed that former prime minister Imran Khan would be arrested in a case relating to hooliganism and sloganeering against PM Shehbaz and his delegation during their visit to Masjid-e-Nabawi earlier this week.

In a statement, Sanaullah dubbed Imran Khan as “fitna” and said, “they will not be forgiven at all for what they did.” “Imran Khan will be arrested definitely,” he added.

Referring to the FIR registered against almost 150 people, including Imran Khan, the minister said there was no justification for not filing a case against those who violated the sanctity of Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH).

The government will not create any obstacle if any citizen comes forward and seeks action in this regard, he added. The incident relating to the harassment of PML-N leaders at the holy mosque was preplanned, he said, adding that people were provoked to do this.

Following the incident, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed’s nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafiq was arrested at the Islamabad airport upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia in the wee hours of Sunday.

Read: Imran will be held in Masjid-e-Nabwi case: Sanaullah