No compromise to be made on merit: Dr Yasmin

Staff Reporter

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has sanctioned the recruitment on all vacant posts at public hospitals across the Punjab.

She said that no compromise would be made on merit and transparency in recruitment process.

She was chairing a meeting held at Primary and Secondary Health Department here. The meeting was told that Punjab Public Service Commission had selected 6891 candidates for the post of medical officers of which 2967 were women medical officers while 3924 were medical officer.

Selected medical officers would be given posting through online preference system in the first week of next month (October).

As many as 10763 posts of medical officers were vacant across the province however, on few doctors were working on ad hoc basis the meeting was briefed.

Doctors selected from PPSC would replace ad hoc medical officers.

The Minister said in next phase further recruitment of 3872 medical officers would be requisite to PPSC in October. The PPSC should be approached for early compilation of recruitment process in the health department, she directed.

She expressed her satisfaction over recruitment of 2834 nurses through PPSC and directed that posting of such nurses be made on priority basis. Requisition for recruitment of further 1919 nurses be sent to PPSC in October, she pledged.

The minister said that in all districts recruitment of employees from BPS 01 to BPS 15 would be made through testing service. The Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar nodded for recruitment in health department which is clear indication of Punjab Government’s willingness to improve public health sector, she noted.

All District Health Authorities would be empowered to complete the recruitment process in their respective departments, said Yasmin Rashid.

