No compromise on secrecy of vote: EC Secretary

ISLAMABAD: Babar Yaqub, Secretary of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on Saturday morning visited the Parliament House to review arrangements for Senate elections 2018.

Speaking to media, Babar Yaqub said that he has received several complaints that voters are carrying slips in their pockets. He said the returning officers have been strictly ordered to counter such activities. There will be no compromise on the secrecy of vote, he added.

The ECP rules dictate that voting on the day of the elections should be done through a secret ballot. Cellphones and other electronic devices are also not allowed into the provincial assembly after commencement of the voting process.

Orignally published by INP