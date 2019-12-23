No compromise over Kashmir: COAS

STAFF REPORTER

RAWALPINDI Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited the Line of Control in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and said that the armed forces are “fully prepared to thwart any misadventure” or aggression for the country’s defence, the military’s media wing announced. The visit comes as Indian and Pakistani troops have been exchanging fire across the restive border, with casualties caused on both sides. “Our quest for peace must never be misconstrued as weakness,” the army chief was quoted as saying in a tweet by the Director General Inter-Services Public Relations. “There will never be a compromise on Kashmir, whatever the cost. We are capable and fully prepared to thwart any misadventure/ aggression for [the] defence of our motherland,” added Gen Bajwa, who also paid a visit to Combined Military Hospital Muzaffarabad. ISPR footage showed the army chief met and addressed troops stationed along the LoC and also visited patients receiving treatment a t CMH. On Dec 19, two civilians were martyred and two others were injured as India resorted to unprovoked shelling across the LoC.