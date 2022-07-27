‘No compromise on supremacy of Constitution, Parliament’: says PM Shehbaz

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that no compromise would be made on the supremacy of the Constitution and the Parliament, adding that the constitution mandated all the institutions to work within the specified limits.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his dissatisfaction with the verdict of the Supreme Court after it declared the deputy speaker’s ruling of the Punjab Assembly “illegal” and ruled that PTI’s candidate Pervez Elahi would be the new CM of the province.

آئین نے ریاستی اختیار پارلیمنٹ، انتظامیہ اور عدلیہ کو تفویض کئے ہیں۔ آئین نے سب اداروں کو متعین حدود میں کام کرنے کا پابند کیا ہے۔ کوئی ادارہ کسی دوسرے کے اختیار میں مداخلت نہیں کرسکتا۔ آئین اورپارلیمنٹ کی بالادستی پر کوئی سمجھوتہ نہیں کریں گے۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 26, 2022

Referring to the “interference” of the SC in parliamentary matters, the PM said that the constitution mandated all the institutions to work within the specified limits and that no institution could interfere with the authority of another.

عدلیہ کی ساکھ کا تقاضا اور قرین انصاف یہی تھا کہ فل کورٹ تشکیل دیا جاتا تاکہ انصاف نہ صرف ہوتا بلکہ ہوتا ہوا نظر بھی آتا لیکن عدالتی فیصلے سے قانون دان برادری، سائیلین، میڈیا اورعوام کی حصول انصاف کے لئے توقعات کو دھچکا لگا ہے۔ https://t.co/rZncJpszpY — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 26, 2022

Regarding the demand put forward by the involved parties to the SC for the formation of a full court to hear the case, he said, “The requirement of the reputation of the judiciary and the quality of justice was that a full court should be formed so that justice would not only be done but also be seen to be done, but the judicial decision has dealt a blow to the expectations of the legal community, citizens, the media and the people for justice.”

