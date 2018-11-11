No compromise on SC decisions: PM

Lays foundation stone of shelter home in Lahore

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday vowed there would be no compromise on decisions taken by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony after laying the foundation stone of a shelter home in Lahore, the premier while responding to a question said, “I want to make it clear that the government stands with the decision of the Supreme Court and there will be no compromise on it.”

“If a government does not abide by decisions of the Supreme Court that country cannot survive,” the premier asserted.

“The rule of law depends on following verdicts of the Supreme Court and if you do not follow the top court’s decision then law finishes in the country,” he added.

Regarding the shelter home, PM Imran said, “There was a concept of monarchy in Punjab and ministers were used to luxuries.”

“I decided to appoint Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar after seeing which area he came from. His area and house did not have electricity and there was no hospital there. These kinds of people realise what difficulties are. When a person is facing difficulties he needs humanity,” the prime minister said.

“We have resources but are not concerned with the homeless because they are not our vote bank,” PM Imran lamented.

Speaking about a picture of a homeless family in Lahore which recently went viral on social media, Imran said, “If people do not feel compassionate after seeing this picture I do not consider them human.”

“It was Allama Iqbal’s and Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s dream to make Pakistan a model Islamic state.” The premier continued, “We have spent the last two months saving the country from default and the country has now been saved. We now have to concentrate on making Pakistan a welfare state and this is the first step.”

“I spoke to the Punjab chief minister and decided to allocate five spots for the homeless to make shelters. These spots are in areas where people arrive from outside the city to seek employment,” he added.

Congratulating the Punjab chief minister on the project, Imran said, “This reminds me of the time when I used to lead the cricket team and used to select players who went on to become Wasim Akram and Inzamamul Haq. This will be just like that.”

In response to another question, the premier said that he will speak about corruption allegations today. “You will really enjoy this,” he vowed.

Earlier, PM Imran who was accompanied by Punjab CM Usman Buzdar laid the foundation stone for a shelter home in Lahore.

The shelter home will be based on a state-of-the-art design with simplicity to improve its utility, besides availability of separate facilities to ensure the best usage of the place.

It will also include construction of multi-purpose halls for imparting training and holding of public awareness programmes on vital social objectives.

These will be followed by shelters in other cities across the country, the premier shared on Twitter.

Share on: WhatsApp