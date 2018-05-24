No compromise on sanctity of Ramazan: IHC

Justice Siddiqui moved to tears during hearing

Zubair Qureshi

A single bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui on Wednesday warned the private TV channels against violating PEMRA guidelines and the IHC order dated May 9, 2018 with regard to observing sanctity of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak in their Ramazan transmissions and Morning Shows. CEOs and anchorpersons of five TV channels— TV One, ARY, Geo, Bol News and Filmazia—were summoned by the court for violating its May 8 orders in which the judge had clearly directed that there would be ‘no circus or neelam ghar’ in the Ramazan transmissions. However, the above-mentioned TV channels continued to flout the orders of the court on which the court on May 21, 2018 had summoned them in contempt for May 23 (Wednesday).

As the hearing of the case resumed, the court at the very outset inquired of Nabeel Ahmed of Labbaik TV (Bol TV) why anchor Amir Liaquat was constantly flouting the court’s orders. The said anchor had even spoken against me, the judge said showing disrespect and disregard to the court and its orders. Upon this the counsel for Nabeel Ahmed said the quiz programme was being aired after 9.0 p.m. as per the PEMRA guidelines. The judge expressed his dismay at the state of the affairs of the TV channels showing utter disregard to Ramazan guidelines and the court’s own orders. Ramazan is a month to train the individuals for the rest of the year and this month should be devoted to teaching and understanding Quran, but unfortunately, the TV channels are using this month for rating purpose and to mint money.

TV channels which once accused Geo News of following Pakistan enemy’s agenda are today themselves doing the same thing, said Justice Siddiqui. Indian culture and Indian narrative is being projected in Ramazan-ul-Mubarak as if our country is not “Islamic Republic of Pakistan” but a “Dramatic Republic of Pakistan” said the judge. The court made it clear there was ban on Hajj and Umra tickets in their shows and violators would not be escape the punishment. Respect for Ramazan will not compromised, come what may, said the judge.

The judge took the TV show host Sahir Lodhi to takes for showing small girls in Mujra programmes. Expressing anger over Sahir Lodhi, the IHC judge said that you should be ashamed; you make girls dance in your programmes. Referring to Veena Malik, Jutice Siddiqui asked if it was piety to invite Veena Malik on the show during Ramazan transmissions.

The judge also pointed out violations by 8XM and Jalwa TV channels which were promoting obscenity. At a point, the judge was overwhelmed with tears while reminding the TV channels’ representatives how Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) welcomed the holy month of Ramazan and how once our own families and households made special preparations at the arrival of the holy month. The court, however, accepted apology and assurances of anchors Sahir Lodhi and Nabeel Ahmed while Aamir Liaquat’s matter was referred to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for action.