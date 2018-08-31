No compromise on PTI 100-day plan

Peshawar

Provincial Minister for Finance, Taimur Salim Jhagra said all attention was being made on preparation of provincial budget for fiscal year 2018-19 and vowed not to comprise on 100-day plan of PTI. Talking to media persons ahead of start of assembly session here, the Minister said meeting is being held with senior officials of Finance Department regarding preparation of provincial budget and efforts would be made to concentrate on own resources rather than relying on centre. He said PTI would raise finance and receipts of KP and will put it on road to progress and development. “The federation would strengthen with development of provinces and PTI government would concentrate on implementation of PM Imran Khan’s vision,” he explained. He said work on mega Bus Rapid Project (BRT) was in full swing that would facilitate poor segment of the society. Jobs opportunities would be created for youth by strengthening economic base of the province. He said KP government was working tirelessly to implement 100 days plan of PTI and practical steps are being taken in this regard.—APP

