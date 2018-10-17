No compromise on performance, incapables have to go: Aleem Khan

LAHORE : Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan expressing his displeasure over the cleanliness situation in Lahore city has given last warning to the senior officers of Solid Waste Management.

Giving two days deadline to Managing Director Furrukh Qayyum Butt and General Manager Operations Sohail Malik on Wednesday, Abdul Aleem Khan categorically said that if standard of cleanliness work was not improved by Saturday, both officers will have to go home on Sunday.

He said that from the first day in the government there was no pick and choose and everyone has been given free hand to perform but some officers used to be in the past mode and waiting for the same behavior.

On the public complaints we cannot remain silent and responsible ones will have to answerable, the Senior Minister further stated.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that it is deplorable that billions of rupees were being spent but the results are not up to the mark and my personal staff reflecting real picture of the situation which also being sent on daily basis to the high ups of Solid Waste Management.

He directed to immediately terminate all the ghost employees and also to them who not delivering even coming on duty. Practical results were demanded and there is no need of typical paper work, he clarified.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that he himself monitoring the daily progress and those coming to make money will have to wind up. Senior Minister pointed out that volume of garbage as compare to the funds being utilized have no comparison and this all was done by the past government just to make big commission out of it.

One the occasion, the Senior Minister was also given briefing by Special Secretary Local Government Mukhtar Ahmed on Solid Waste Management and said in time and daily monitoring at union council level is must and this work will have to be done at macro and micro level.

The Senior Minister said that everyone will have to answerable for lack of efficiency and there will be no concession in this regard.

