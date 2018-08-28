No compromise on merit: PAC

Astore

Chairman Public Accounts Committee Skindar Ali said Monday no compromise would be made on merit and all pending issues of masses would be resolved at the earliest.

Speaking as chief guest at private school function held in connection with Independence Day here, he said that merit would be pursued as far of development projects and jobs were concerned, adding masses’ interest would be protected at all costs.

He said forefathers of the country rendered great sacrifices for the sake of independence now it was responsibility of an each individual to play part and work for the socio-economic uplift of homeland. He was of the view that personal interest and political affiliation should be set aside while working for the interest of the entire nation and country.

He also urged the students to continue with same passion and interest while pursuing their studies and achieve bright future of the country. Leader of Islami Tehreek Alama Sajid Ali Naqvi also stressed the need for promoting quality education to prepare the youth for future and contemporary challenges.—APP

