No compromise on Kashmir, nuclear program: Afridi

Islamabad

Urging Kahmiris not to succumb to India’s hybrid and fifth generation war, the Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Khan Afridi reiterated Saturday that Pakistan would never compromise on Kashmir or its nuclear program, come what may.

‘There is complete consensus among all the political parties of Pakistan at all levels on these two issues and no one can ever compromise on Kashmir and nuclear program’ the Kashmir Committee Chairman said in an interview.

He was of the view that these two issues were inalienable part of country’s strategic policies and termed them as vital for foundations and ideology of Pakistan.

He said that all Pakistani nation of 220 million people stand firm with their Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for right to self-determination adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan, as ambassador of Kashmir, has thoroughly highlighted India’s Illegal occupation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir at all forums and resultantly the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Turkey, Iran, Malaysia played exemplary role in raising the voice for Kashmiris.

Likewise, there had been increased activities at the United Nations as three closed-door meetings/consultations of the Security Council have been held so far since August 5, 2019, which at one side shows intensified efforts by the Pakistani government and on the other the importance of resolving Kashmir issue for enduring peace and security.

He termed the August 5, 2019 unilateral decisions by India as illegal and violations of its own constitution, bilateral agreements and international laws, saying that Pakistan would raise its voice at different international forums, including the United Nations General Assembly during its upcoming sessions scheduled in mid-September.

He was of the view that India could not withstand Kashmiris resolve and steadfastness, hence urging Kashmiris to remain vigilant and determined.– APP