No compromise on Karachi’s Rs75b federal govt funded projects: Zubair

Karachi

A series of federal government funded development projects worth Rs. 75 billion is being completed in Karachi without any compromise, said Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, here Thursday. Talking to Mayor of Karachi, Waseem Akhter, who called on him to share series of steps taken by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to facilitate the citizens, the governor said these efforts will help streamline civic facilities across the metropolis. Completion of Expressway is being fast followed by realisation of Green Line as well as first phase of K-4 (water supply) projects meant to largely benefit the Karachiites. “KMC is and can definitely play a crucial role in efficient execution of the schemes,” said the Governor. The Karachi Mayor apprised him of measures adopted to streamline traffic flow around the under-construction fly-overs and under-pass across the metropolis.

The Mayor was of the opinion that the completion of these development projects before the forthcoming general election could largely help people in acquiring the much needed respite. “Close coordination between provincial and city government is direly needed in the larger interest of the people of Karachi,” he said. “Provision for alternate routes is critically needed,” he added.—APP