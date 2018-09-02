No compromise on development schemes: Minister

Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs, Social Welfare and Prisons Hari Ram Kishori Lal has said that no compromise will be accepted on development schemes.

Presiding over a meeting on development schemes of Minority Affairs Department, Provincial minister ordered to stop all kind of advance payments to contractors.

He said that contracts should be awarded to reputed contractors on merit adding that no influence or pressure should be entertained in this regard. “I have no contractor ,” minister made it clear to officers . He also directed officers to strengthen regular monitoring system of development schemes so as to ensure quality and timely completion of schemes.

Provincial Minister Hari Ram said that black list contractor who failed to produce quality work and used substandard material in development schemes.

“Planning of development schemes should be carried out in consultation with local Hindu community, he said and added that it must be verified that applicant had the owner rights of land while constructing temples in rural areas of Sindh.—INP

