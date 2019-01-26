No compromise on delay in development schemes: Chief Secretary Sindh

Staff Reporter

Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has asked the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners to maintain close coordination with the Nation Building Departments for resolving the day-to-day issues pertaining to the development schemes and Annual Development Programme (ADP).

He said this while chairing a meeting about the ADP Schemes of Larkana Division wherein 314 development schemes comprising the districts Jacobabad, Larkana, Kandhkot at Kashmore, Shikarpur and Kamber at Shahdadkot, said a statement on Friday.

He stressed the need to ensure timely completion of the development schemes and projects of agriculture, education, health, water and sewerage, energy, fisheries and livestock, home, forest and wildlife, food, irrigation and all other sectors.

