No compromise on complaints regarding health facilities: Aleem

Staff Reporter

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan paid a surprise visit of Mian Mir Hospital in which he inspected different sections and reviewed the facilities being provided there. He took serious notice of the complaints regarding some sections of the hospital and gave on the spot directions to take action in this regard and further improve the facilities. Talking with patients and citizens Abdul Aleem Khan said that as compare to the past regime, present Government has great commitment to improve the standard of the facilities in the all hospitals and especially in Mian Mir Hospital there is a lot of room for improvement on which there would no compromise.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that he as Minister initiated a number of steps for Mian Mir Hospital in 2006-7 but unfortunately only because of his name plate the next government of Shahbaz Sharif put this project in cold storage and Mian Mir Hospital could not be functional for 10 years.

He assured that now he himself would ensure to upgrade the facilities in this hospital and every patient coming here would be given positive response.

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan took a round of Mian Mir Hospital and inspected various sections. He directed to improve the facilities in Eye and Gynae Departments and also upgrade the working for the medical tests in laboratory and for the provision of medicines to the patients.

He said that medical facilities in outdoor and indoor should be up to the satisfaction of the common man and doctors and para medical staff should take it as a mission.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has set an example in the shape of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital to establish a modern and most sophisticated Hospital having international standard and we all should follow it.

While visiting Mian Hospital Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan was given briefing by the Medical Superintendent Dr. Mohammad Shahbaz in which he told that daily 1000 patients are attended in outdoor while around 250 patients are being entertained in indoor wards of the hospital.

Share on: WhatsApp