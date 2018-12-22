No compromise on accountability: Imran

PTI govt to work for betterment, development of Punjab; Civil code procedure will be reformed

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday warned the leaders of opposition parties that the PTI-led government will not back down from holding them accountable for their alleged corrupt practices during their respective tenures.

The premier, addressing a ceremony here to highlight the performance of Punjab government in the first 100 days, mentioned that the corrupt practices of former rulers have ruined the economy of the country.

Referring to the protest of opposition parties over the ongoing corruption cases, the prime minister said, “These cases were set up during the tenure of previous government and the PTI government has no role in it.”

He said the only difference is that the incumbent government did not stop the accountability process as done by the previous governments. “There will be no compromise on accountability. The future of the country will be at stake if corrupt people are not taken to task,” the premier said.

He vowed that the PTI government will work for the betterment and development of Punjab by ensuring the rights of people and utilising all available resources to uplift the living standard of masses.

“Major reforms will be brought in various sectors to extend relief to the general public,” he said, mentioning that civil code procedure will be reformed in order to reduce the time involved in the disposition of cases. Khan said the courts will decide the cases in one year time after the introduction of these reforms.

“In past, half of the provincial budget was spent on development of Lahore city alone. Even funds for the labour community were diverted to Lahore,” the premier said as he promised to abolish that practice.

“Agricultural reforms are very important as the sector acts as a backbone of the country while police reforms are necessary to depoliticise the department and make it a modern law enforcement force,” Imran Khan said.

Imran doubled down on the need to dispense equal rights to religious minorities in Pakistan, by saying that Islamabad will show Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi how to treat these groups.

He said that giving religious minorities their due rights was the cornerstone of the vision of the country’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Imran added that the pollution levels in Lahore were one of the highest in the world, adding that,”This is having a detrimental effect on citizens.”

Speaking of the anti-encroachment drive, he said that billions of rupees of land belonging to the people of Pakistan had been recovered in the initiative. “The drive is purely for the betterment of the masses,” he said.

The prime minister said that corruption has a ruinous effect not only on the economy but the society as a whole. Giving an example of the anti-corruption drive in China, he said that, “400 ministers were put behind bars for corruption.”

He said that ministers must lead by example with their hard work and slashing their personal spending.

“No minister will be allowed to lead a lavish lifestyle,” he said.

