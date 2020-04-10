No compromise on accountability: Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not compromise on accountability and transparency and those caused harm to the country and nation will be taken to task.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after have a meeting with CEO of the KFC Goraiz Khan at Governor House on Thursday, while DIG Operations Rai Saeed Babar, Sikandar Hameed Lodhi and others were also present.

He said that some people are in the habit of objecting every initiative of the government. Opposition is not focused on corona crisis and doing politics by criticising the government. Punjab Development Network consisting of welfare organisations will provide ration to over 300,000 poor families and we have adopted a policy of no photo session while handing over ration to deserving people. Personnel of police, army, Rangers and other security agencies performing duties at check-points in Lahore will be provided lunch by the KFC.

The governor said that nation is witnessing that what the opposition, government and philanthropists are doing during corona crisis. This time is not of doing politics in any way rather serving the country and nation. Nation will always be grateful to doctors and paramedics for their services in the time of trial.

The business community has always come forward in every time of difficulty. We in collaboration with KFC are started provision of lunch to security personnel performing duties at more than 65 check-points in Lahore from today.

To a question, Sarwar said, “We have founded corona telemedicine centres on March 19 and this programme is moving ahead successfully. So far, 25 corona telemedicine centres have been established in Punjab alone and more than 60,000 people have been benefitted from these centers. Now we are extending the scope of these centers to other parts of the country as well.

We as a nation have to face coronavirus and it is responsibility of all of us to ensure provision of ration to the families whose livelihood/wages are being hit hard in the prevailing situation due to corona outbreak and for this purpose, philanthropists will also have to come along with the government.

The businessmen, whose businesses are not being affected due to corona crisis, are not seemed to be playing their role in provision of ration to the needy families however they also have to come forward in this regard.

The governor said that five to ten per cent people are coming out of their homes unnecessarily despite all government’s advisories and restrictions. The people will have to make understand that coronavirus is getting more dangerous and 220 million Pakistanis will have to fulfill their responsibility to fight it out otherwise corona threat will continue to loom high.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is implementing all those promises made with Pakistani nation. In order to ensure transparency, merit and elimination of corruption, the government can go to any extent.