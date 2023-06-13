No compromise on 100pc recovery from Govt, private consumers: Amjad

Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan, the Chief of IESCO, emphasized the essentiality of achieving 100% recovery of electricity dues from government and private consumers as this is crucial to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers and timely completion of system upgradation projects.

These views were expressed by Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan while addressing the field officers of all six operational circles.

He further stated that, with the support of the district administration, legal action should be taken against defaulters and their electricity connections should be disconnected promptly.

He also emphasized the compilation and publication of lists of electricity defaulters in newspapers, as it is important to make it possible for electricity bills to be paid under all circumstances.

Additionally, he instructed the officers to spend their time in the field, accompanied by staff, and to disconnect other electricity connections installed under the names of defaulters. No concessions should be granted to them.