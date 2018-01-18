No compromise on national interests: Kh Asif

Supports Chinese idea of including Afghanistan in CPEC

Though Pakistan and the US are engaged at different levels to remove the existing mistrust in relations which was further widened by the new year tweet of US President Donald Trump. Speaking in the meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif admitted that Pakistan’s relations with the US are not at par and there is still friction between the two countries.

The foreign minister however categorically made it clear that the country will not make any compromise on its national interests

He said that the US has not shifted its position and our reaction still stands where it did before, however, we do wish to have a balance in relationship with the US. “We have conveyed our message to the US military and political administration saying Pakistan does not want any aid and Pakistan will not compromise over is national interests. The US must stop putting the blame of its own failures on Pakistan,” Asif maintained.

Regarding the Fatwa recently endorsed by the religious scholars of all schools of thought on extremism and terrorism, Asif said “a suicide bomb is a suicide bomb whether it happens here or on the moon and it is against the preaching of Islam.” The document only reaffirms that killing people under any situation is unacceptable.

He also said that the Afghan Taliban coming to Pakistan is not under their notice. Over sixty to seventy thousand Afghan refugees travel from Afghanistan to Pakistan and Pakistan has given refuge to the Afghan people but it is not possible anymore. “We want better border management and return of Afghan refugees now,” foreign minister noted.

The foreign minister said China has expressed its desire to extend the scope of CPEC to Afghanistan. Pakistan, he said, supports the Chinese plan.