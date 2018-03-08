No compromise on matters related to children: Shamim

Training on Child Rights

Our Special Correspondent

There is no compromise on matters related to the children as children are our future, this was emphasized by Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Social Welfare, Shamim Mumtaz, while addressing a concluding two-day Session on capacity building training of districts focal persons on child rights and child protection which was organized by the Sindh Child Protection Authority in collaboration with the DevCon, an Association for Rural Development at Training Institute of the Social Welfare Department Sindh, here Wednesday.

She said our political leadership is very dedicated to work for the promotion and protection of the rights of the children. The department is busy in devising future roadmap as well, she added.

She said that this training would enhance the capacity of officers in creating a friendly environment for our children to flourish.

Chief Executive Officer DevCon, Nisar Ahmed Nizamani, informed the participants that the association had been engaged with the SWD on child protection since 2010 through piloting of the Child Protection Unit (CPU) model in different districts of the Sindh. The model had proved an effective referral mechanism, which envisaged heavy engagement of duty-bearers especially the government line agencies, he added.

Child Rights Trainer Iqbal Ahmed Detho emphasized the role of coordination mechanisms between Police and Woman Development Department, medico-legal services for the children who were victims of abuse, violence, neglect and exploitation in the society.

He said the Sindh Child Protection Authority Act-2011 had mandate of licensing, monitoring and regulation of Child Protection Institutions both in public and private sectors. The Child Protection Units at districts level needed resource allocation so that they could effectively deal with cases lodged at these Units, he added..

Faculty Member Sindh Judicial Academy, Shahid Shafique, conducted a brainstorming Session with the participants through creating a hypothetical situation analysis. The exercise led to making participants understand their role as the Child Protection Officers and the appropriate provision in Law for dealing with protection related cases. He also briefed participants on the Sindh Children Act 1955 and role of the judiciary in dealing with the cases of children.

Secretary Social Welfare, Alia Shahid and Director General Sindh Child Protection Authority, Hafeezullah Abbasi also spoke on the occasion.