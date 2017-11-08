No compromise on martyrs’ sacrifices

Shutdown in Pulwama against killings

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that the resistance leadership will not allow anybody to deceive the Kashmiri people and sabotage the sacrifices of their martyrs. Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar paying tributes to Jammu martyrs said that the people of Kashmir were duty bound to carry forward their mission till its logical conclusion despite terror unleashed by the brutal Indian authorities.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in a statement in Srinagar said that the recent demonstration of force by Hindu extremist organization, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Jammu region was an act of bullying local Muslims. He pointed out that after assuming power in Kashmir, PDP-BJP regime had actually given a freehand to the same mindset that was responsible for 1947 like massacre in Jammu.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Pulwama district, today, against the killing of three youth by Indian troops. All shops and business establishments remained closed while traffic was off the road. The authorities suspended mobile and internet services in Pulwama to prevent people from sharing information about the prevailing situation in the district. Syed Ali Gilani paid glowing tributes to the martyrs.

Intense clashes were reported between personnel of Indian Central Reserve Police Force and local youth in Brakpora area of Islamabad district.

The troops resorted to heavy shelling on the protesting youth, who retaliated by hurling stones on the troops.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Bilal Siddiqui, Hakeem Abdur Rasheed, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Dukhtaran-e-Millat and Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement in their statements termed the visit by India appointed interlocutor to the occupied territory as an attempt to hoodwink the international community. —KMS