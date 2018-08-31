No comprise on PTI 100-day plan: KP Finance Minister

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Provincial Minister for Finance, Taimur Salim Jhagra Thursday said all attention was being made on preparation of provincial budget for fiscal year 2018-19 and vowed not to comprise on 100-day plan of PTI. Talking to media persons ahead of start of assembly session here, the Minister said meeting is being held with senior officials of Finance Department regarding preparation of provincial budget and efforts would be made to concentrate on own resources rather than relying on centre.

He said PTI would raise finance and receipts of KP and will put it on road to progress and development. “The federation would strengthen with development of provinces and PTI government would concentrate on implementation of PM Imran Khan’s vision,” he explained.

