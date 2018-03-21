No compliance with Punjab Pure Food Regulations 2017: PFA

Staff Reporter

In a province-wide operation against energy drink companies, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded 9000 cans of energy drinks on violations of given instructions.

Operation was launched against energy drink manufacturing companies and importers throughout the province on the directions of PFA Director General Noor ul Amin Mengal.

PFA Additional Director General (Operations) Rafia Haider said that PFA has several times warned for labelling instructions prominently in ‘Urdu’ language but they did not take it seriously on which strict action was taken against them. Also, caffeine level was founded high and not up to the standards of the PFA Punjab Pure Regulation 2017. She said that caffeine level should be less than 200ppm but it was founded more than 300ppm level during conducted tests, which is injurious to health.

Moreover, regaler use of energy drinks becomes a cause of blood pressure, hypertension, obesity and many other diseases. ADG Operations has appealed citizens to keep you’re your children from the use of energy drinks and give them fresh juices, fruits, milk and other healthy food products. She further said that industry is bound to mention on their products energy drinks is not suitable for pregnant women and children.