No clean chit to KP CM: NAB

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday denied that Chief Minister Khyber Mehmood Khan has been given clean chit in Malam Jaba land allotment case by the Bureau.

The KP Chief Minister was on Monday quoted by a section of press heaving

said that the anti-graft body has given him clean chit in Malam Jaba scam and that it was his “first and last appearance before NAB” in this case.

During his talks with the newsmen after appearing before the NAB’s investigators on Monday, Mehmood Khan, who was the minister for sports, irrigation and tourism during Pervez Khattak led PTI coalition government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was also quoted as saying that the NAB did not charge him directly in the case, but summoned him in the capacity of a former provincial minister.

However, as per the reports the spokesmen of the NAB said, the chief minister KP has not given any clean chit by the NAB investigators. The spokesman said that the case has in fact been handed over to KP NAB combined investigation team.

The spokesman further said that the chief minister could be summoned again any time for investigation into the allotment of land to a private company in Malam Jaba.

While the Defense Minister Pervez Khattak has already appeared before the NAB in Malam Jaba’s land leasing case, the Senior Minister KP Atif Khan and Senator Mohsin Aziz were also called by the NAB authorities to appear before it on December 14 in the same case.

Malam Jabba scandal deals with an alleged illegal lease of 275 acres of Forest Department land in Malam Jabba that surfaced in the previous government. Some Political figures and bureaucrats are alleged to have connived to lease out Forests Department’s protected land to a private company, for 33 years lease against the rules and regulations, for construction of Chairlift and skiing resort.

