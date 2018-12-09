‘No city hospital has MRD

Staff Reporter

No Maintenance and Repair Department (MRD) exists in any public sector hospital in the city, which results in fire incidents from time to time.

This was alleged by Young Doctors Association (YDA) leader Dr Salman Kazmi while talking to media here on Sunday. He claimed that neither any proper MR Department nor any biomedical engineer is available in any hospital of Lahore.

Only one or two employees of the Communication and Workd (C&W) Department are hired to look after the electromagnetic equipment, electrical cables and buildings of hospitals, he added.

He said that there should be a proper electrical engineer for maintainence of electricity equipment and a civil engineer for looking after hospital buildings, or an MR Department, headed by a biomedical engineer in every hospital; otherwise, incidents relating to short-circuiting would continue taking place in hospitals.

He suggested that a separate department comprising engineers should be established in hospitals which should submit a report after every three months regarding the condition of medical equipment and buildings’ condition.

He claimed that 90 per cent fire incidents at hospital buildings take place due to non-availability of electrical engineers and MR Department.

