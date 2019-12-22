No change in visa policy for residents of IOK: FO

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Foreign office on Sunday refuted the media reports about the change in Pakistan’s visa policy for residents of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which has been under a complete lockdown since August 5.

“Media reports, which appeared in a section of press, about changes in Pakistan’s visa policy for residents of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, are completely baseless and incorrect,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said in a statement. She also clarified that the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi would continue to issue visas to the residents of IOK.