Punjab University’s (PU) spokesman here on Sunday announced that all examination of the university will be held as per schedule on Oct 30.
The spokesman said that semester system exams will also be held as per schedule. The PU will remain closed on Tuesday (Oct 30) on account of annual Urs of Hazrat Ali Hajveri Data Gunj Bakhsh (RA).—APP
No change in PU exams schedule
