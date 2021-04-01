No change in Pakistan’s position on Kashmir issue: FO

The Foreign Office has said there is no change in Pakistan’s position on the decades-long Kashmir issue.

Briefing the Kashmir Committee in a meeting in Islamabad on Thursday with its Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi in the chair, FO Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan’s position is anchored on the United Nations resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Addressing the meeting the Chairman Kashmir Committee urged private TV channels to develop telefilms, dramas, and special awareness programs to project the Kashmir dispute.

The resolution passed by the committee on the occasion called for the release of detained Kashmiri leaders who have been subjected to inhuman treatment in prisons and demanded to shift all the women prisoners of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir back to Kashmiri prisons.

In March alone, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism killed eleven Kashmiris.

According to data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on Thursday, three of those were martyred in a fake encounter.

During the month, fifty-one young Kashmiris were critically injured due to the use of brute force including the firing of pellets and teargas shells by Indian police and paramilitary troops on peaceful demonstrators and mourners in the occupied territory.

