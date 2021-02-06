No change in Pakistan’s position on Kashmir: FO

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The Foreign Office (FO) has issued a clarification after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks on Kashmir Solidarity Day, saying there has been no change in Pakistan’s principled position in the Kashmir dispute.

On Friday, PM Imran Khan told the Kashmiris that Pakistan will grant the people of Azad Kashmir and Indian occupied Kashmir the right to be part of Pakistan or be a free state, if they so wish.

Responding to media queries, FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez said there is no change in Pakistan’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute that remains anchored in the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

He said the PM in his address, reiterated Pakistan’s position and support for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

He said the prime minister repeatedly spoke about the UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and underscored the need for implementation of those resolutions.

Chaudhri said Pakistan remains committed to the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices as enshrined in the relevant UNSC resolutions.