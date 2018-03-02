No chance of Pakistan’s inclusion in FATF black-list: NA told

ISLAMABAD :There was no chance of inclusion of Pakistan in Financial Action Task Force (FATF) black list as this is meant for the countries not cooperating while Pakistan is actively cooperating with the Task Force, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail said Thursday.Responding to the point of order raised by opposition MNAs including Dr Shireen Mazari, Syed Naveed Qamar, Rashid Godial, Naeema Kishwar Khan, Dr Azra Fazal Pechchu and Aisha Gualalai, he said

Orignally published by APP