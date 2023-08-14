ISLAMABAD – On August 13th, a convoy carrying Chinese citizens was attacked near the port of Gwadar in Balochistan, Pakistan. The incident caused no casualties on the Chinese side, and the relevant personnel have been safely placed.

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan strongly condemns this terrorist act. The Embassy and the Consulate General in Karachi launched an emergency response immediately, requesting the Pakistani authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the attack, severely punish the perpetrators, and take practical and effective measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

China will continue to work with the Pakistani side, to jointly counter the threats of terrorism and earnestly protect the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Pakistan.

Given the current security situation, the Chinese Embassy reminds Chinese citizens in Pakistan to be vigilant and take preventive measures against security risks, to ensure the safety of their lives and property.