No case of dengue reported in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi

As many as 734 dengue suspects patients have been brought to the allied hospitals while no positive case of dengue detected, Additional Deputy Commissioner Saima Younas said.

Chairing a meeting held here to review the anti dengue arrangements, she said there is a dire need to spread awareness among masses about the importance of cleanliness for healthy environment that will be helpful to eliminate hotspots of dengue.

The commissioner directed WASA and RWMC to response immediately to the complaints of water ponds within city and arrange its drainage at earliest as still water is very favorable for larva breeding.

She further directed to expedite field activities in order to curb the hotspots so that risk of dengue attack might be lessened.

Besides adopting all such preventive measures of destroying larva we also need to keep a vigilant eye on the reasons that make atmosphere favorable for dengue breeding, she added.

While briefing to meeting, District Officer Health Dr Abdul Jabbar said that during in door surveillance at Chakala Cantonment Board (CCB), Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Potohar Town and Rawal Town some 343 teams searched 89433 houses and found 581 positive virus while in outdoor surveillance some 185 teams checked 56974 houses and found 24 positive virus.

He directed the officials to carry out surveillance at graveyard, junkyard and under construction as these are favorable sites for breeding larva.—APP