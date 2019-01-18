I belong to Pir Bux Maitlo. It is really beautiful and charming village. This village is consisted on fifteen hundred homes. Interestingly, the people who are dwelling there in the village pertain with same race while minority is of others. There is no doubt that the villagers are healthy, intellectual, hardworking and good human beings. Most of the villagers are depending on different crops to run their life such as dates , buttermilk, mangoes and different type of fodders. In fact, they consume energetic things therefore they look handsome and healthy.

Moreover, there are a lot of problems which the locals are facing such as poor educational system, bad swagger, electricity shortage and no career counselling. Predominantly, career counselling plays very vital role in any society. Students without proper counselling are like ponds without water. Unfortunately, due to lack of counselling most of the students have been wasting their time at hotels, farmhouses, playing different games and absurd rhetoric.

Moreover, the teachers who are supposed to provide quality education to students, don’t take up their job seriously. Honestly speaking, they do not have proper skills of teaching, there is no check and balance in the education sector. Resultantly, scores of students are not able to get admission in universities. The people who are educated and well-trained in this village must be organized at a platform where they could be provided maximum guidance so that they achieve their goal and brighten the name of their village as well as their beloved country – Pakistan.

NAVEED ABBAS MAITLO

Khairpur Mirs

